MPD

Assaults

4400 Gibson St., May 6, unspecified.

1201 S. Junction St., May 6, domestic.

2517 S. 27th St., April 1-May 1, juvenile.

404 N. 35th St., May 7, domestic.

335 N. 32nd St., May 7, with a deadly weapon.

501 N. Main St., May 7, threats, and property destroyed.

Burglaries

2150 E. Broadway, April 29, property removed from residence.

4400 Gibson St., May 5-6, illegal entry of residence.

Robbery

Geneva Street and Spaulding Blvd., May 8, unspecified.

Thefts

4714 Columbus St., April 30, license plate removed from vehicle.

300 N. 40th St., #1114, May 2, debit card.

16 E. Martin Luther King St., Oct. 24, money paid for work not completed.

2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 6, wallet reported lost/stolen.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 8, shoplifting.

Vandalism

OG&E, 2631 Border St., May 4-5, property damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video