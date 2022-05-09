Assaults
4400 Gibson St., May 6, unspecified.
1201 S. Junction St., May 6, domestic.
2517 S. 27th St., April 1-May 1, juvenile.
404 N. 35th St., May 7, domestic.
335 N. 32nd St., May 7, with a deadly weapon.
501 N. Main St., May 7, threats, and property destroyed.
Burglaries
2150 E. Broadway, April 29, property removed from residence.
4400 Gibson St., May 5-6, illegal entry of residence.
Robbery
Geneva Street and Spaulding Blvd., May 8, unspecified.
Thefts
4714 Columbus St., April 30, license plate removed from vehicle.
300 N. 40th St., #1114, May 2, debit card.
16 E. Martin Luther King St., Oct. 24, money paid for work not completed.
2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 6, wallet reported lost/stolen.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 8, shoplifting.
Vandalism
OG&E, 2631 Border St., May 4-5, property damaged.
