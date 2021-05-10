Assaults
50 Kinsley St., May 7, juvenile.
2124 Denver Ave., May 7, juvenile.
Boston and South Sixth streets, May 8, attempt.
1610 Center Lane, May 8, domestic.
412 Howard St., May 2, with a weapon.
Gulick and Augusta streets, May 8, juveniles.
4710 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 8, domestic.
3001 Arline Ave., May 9, juvenile.
923 Fremont St., May 9, with a gun.
501 Dayton St., May 9, domestic.
1308 S. 40th St., May 9, with a gun.
Burglaries
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 7-8, property removed from vehicle.
1601 N. 32nd St., May 7-8, property removed from vehicle.
2819 Military Blvd., May 8, property removed from vehicle.
2701 Military Blvd., May 8, property removed from vehicle.
2319 N. Country Club Road, May 9, property removed from vehicle.
3606 Country Club Drive, May 9, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
714 N. L St., May 6-7, vehicle.
1505 Elgin Ave., May 7, vehicle.
Seasons of Green, 2422 N. 32nd St., May 7, money removed from business.
