MPD

Assault

2612 Club Estates Drive, May 7, threats.

Burglaries

U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 6-9, parts removed from vehicle.

2112 1/2 N. 37th St., May 9, illegal entry of residence, and assault, domestic.

Thefts

300 Virgil Matthews Drive, April 29, laptop computer removed from desk.

Aaron's Rental, 30 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 8-9, parts removed from vehicle.

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 5, shoplifting.

705 S. Cherokee St., May 9, vehicle.

2415 Chandler Road, May 9, wallet reported lost/stolen.

