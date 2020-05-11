Muskogee Police reports 05.11.20

Assaults
Unspecified location, May 8, with a gun.
313 N. F St., May 8, with a knife.
3300 E. Hancock St., May 8, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 8, unspecified.
1510 S. Fourth St., May 8, with a book.
409 N. 11th St., May 9, with a gun.
500 Dayton St., May 9, domestic.
2114 Haskell Blvd., May 10, domestic.
923 S. B St., May 10, with a gun.
Burglaries
1100 N. 11th St., April 27-May 7, copper removed from business.
2827 Garland St., May 8, illegal entry of residence.
616 Houston St., May 8, illegal entry of residence.
200 N. Country Club Road, #713, May 8, illegal entry of residence.
2604 Chandler Road, May 9, illegal entry of storage units.
115 York Village Drive, May 9-10, property removed from vehicle.
1503 S. Fifth St., May 9-10, illegal entry of residence, and threats.
1222 Patterson St., May 10, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Bank of Oklahoma, 215 State St., May 8, attempt to cash check reported counterfeit.
Intermex, 615 East Side Blvd., May 8, 18 checks reported counterfeit cashed.
Peak Boulevard and Rodman Circle, May 9, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
311 Valhalla Drive, May 6-8, identity.
Unspecified, May 5-9, property.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 10, attempted shoplifting.
2751 N. Edmond St., May 9-10, vehicle.
