MPD

Assaults

939 Chestnut St., May 9, threats and threatening messages.

3011 Oklahoma St., May 10, domestic.

Burglaries

2801 Estelle St., May 5-6, property removed from shop.

Selections, 1603 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 9-10, property removed from business, and walls spray painted.

Thefts

2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 2, wallet reported lost.

1311 Walnut St., May 5, identity.

Chandler Road, May 8, identity.

Unknown location, May 7-8, vehicle tag.

Vandalism

3031 Military Blvd., May 10-11, vehicle shot, and vehicle stolen.

