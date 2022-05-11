Assaults
2414 W. Hancock St., May 8, domestic.
Seventh and Hartford streets, May 11, domestic.
Thefts
Budget Inn, 2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 10, room rented using money reported counterfeit, and identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 10, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
3401 W. Broadway, May 10, money removed from wallet.
300 N. 40th St., #513, May 10, transactions made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
E and Dayton streets, May 7, vehicle damaged.
