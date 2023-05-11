Muskogee police reports 05.11.23

Burglaries
4301 S. Robb Ave., May 7-10, property removed from vehicle.
200 N. Country Club Drive E616, May 10, illegal entry into residence.

Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
