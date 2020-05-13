Muskogee police reports 05.13.20

Burglary
621 Kankakee St., May 11-12, property removed from vehicle, charge made to debit card by someone other than account holder.
Robbery
Corner of York and Gibson streets, May 13, unspecified.
Thefts
Unknown location, May 4-12, identity.
American Inn Motel, 200 S. 32nd St., #209, May 11-12, property removed from room.
225 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 3-4, identity.
Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 12, attempt to cash check reported stolen.
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 12, property removed from hospital room.
