Muskogee police reports 05.13.20

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.