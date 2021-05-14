MPD

Assaults

3601 Arline Ave., May 11, with a vehicle.

407 S. 32nd St., #112, May 14, domestic.

Burglaries

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 13, vehicles.

836 Osage St., May 14, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2728 Arline Ave., May 10, purchases made using credit card by someone other than account holder.

601 N. York St., Nov. 1, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

500 Dayton St., April 8, property removed from residence.

