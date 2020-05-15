Muskogee police reports 05.15.20

Assaults
3607 W. Austin St., May 14, domestic.
2117 N. Main St., #104, May 14, unspecified.
348 E. Broadway, #8, May 14, domestic.
317 N. 17th St., May 14, domestic.
Burglary
1714 Walnut St., May 14, property removed from residence.
Thefts
911 Missouri St., May 13-14, property removed from front porch.
Unknown location, May 11, identity.
1525 N. York St., May 13-14, identity.
Unknown location, May 6-14, identity.
2400 N. 32nd St., May 14, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
Unknown location, May 13-14, identity.
1632 S. Aberdeen St., May 14, identity.
Unspecified, May 6-14, identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.