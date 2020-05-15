Muskogee police reports 05.15.20

Assaults

3607 W. Austin St., May 14, domestic. 

2117 N. Main St., #104, May 14, unspecified.

348 E. Broadway, #8, May 14, domestic.

317 N. 17th St., May 14, domestic.  

Burglary

1714 Walnut St., May 14, property removed from residence. 

Thefts

911 Missouri St., May 13-14, property removed from front porch. 

Unknown location, May 11, identity. 

1525 N. York St., May 13-14, identity.

Unknown location, May 6-14, identity. 

2400 N. 32nd St., May 14, checks cashed by someone other than account holder. 

Unknown location, May 13-14, identity. 

1632 S. Aberdeen St., May 14, identity.

Unspecified, May 6-14, identity. 

