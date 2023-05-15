Muskogee police reports 05.15.23

Arson
310 S. Seventh St., May 13, building.
Assaults
228 Kent St., May 12, police officer.
718 S. 24th St., May 13, threat.
952 S. 32nd St., May 13, domestic.
1923 Monta St., May 13, threat.
Burglaries
824 Galveston St., May 11-12, illegal entry into residence.
2341 Manila St., May 12, property removed from vehicle.
2410 Fredonia St., May 12, property removed from vehicle.
1311 Boston St., May 13, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
5201 Three Forks Road, May 10-11, firearm.
Liberty Tax and Loans, 2238 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 2-May 12, identity.
Lowe's, 2401 Old Shawnee Road, May 6, shoplifting.
New Life Church, 4025 Gibson St., May 12, property removed from building.
