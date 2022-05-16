Assaults
2000 Woodbine Court, May 12-13, domestic.
2800 Williams Ave., May 13, domestic.
2218 Jefferson St., May 13, domestic.
1001 Houston St., Mat 14, domestic.
2601 Elliott St., May 14, domestic.
3009 N. 32nd St., May 14, domestic.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, May 14, domestic.
301 S. Seventh St., May 15, domestic.
Burglaries
3411 Military Blvd., May 9, illegal entry of residence.
2816 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 13, illegal entry of residents.
121 S. Ninth St., May 13, illegal entry of trailer.
1301 S. York St., May 13-14, property removed from utility trailer.
5108 Denison St., May 15, illegal entry of residence, and assault, domestic.
1009 N. Mill St., May 15, illegal entry of residence.
Ace's Convenience Store, 550 N. Main St., May 16, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 14, wallet removed.
312 S. B St., March 22-May 15, property removed from residence.
Unknown location, Dec. 17, 2018, identity.
