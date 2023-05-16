Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
Assault
1512-1/2 S. Fourth St., May 15, domestic.
Thefts
ICTC, 2403 N. 41st St., May 11, property taken from building.
U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 29-May 15, van.
