Assault

1512-1/2 S. Fourth St., May 15, domestic.

Thefts

ICTC, 2403 N. 41st St., May 11, property taken from building.

U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, April 29-May 15, van.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video