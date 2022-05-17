MPD

Assaults

525 N. Sixth St., May 8-16, unspecified.

906 E. Broadway, May 17, domestic.

Burglaries

918 Roots, 228 S. Main St., May 15-16, property removed from business.

1220 Dorchester St., May 15-16, property removed from residence.

Robbery

906 E. Broadway, #A, May 16, unspecified.

Thefts

Innovative Original Solutions, 515 S. Main St., May 9-16, truck.

568 N. Ninth St., May 14, property removed from patio.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 15-May 16, transactions made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.

545 N. Sixth St., March 15-May 16, vehicle.

3116 W. Broadway, May 2, wallet reported lost/stolen.

