Assaults
525 N. Sixth St., May 8-16, unspecified.
906 E. Broadway, May 17, domestic.
Burglaries
918 Roots, 228 S. Main St., May 15-16, property removed from business.
1220 Dorchester St., May 15-16, property removed from residence.
Robbery
906 E. Broadway, #A, May 16, unspecified.
Thefts
Innovative Original Solutions, 515 S. Main St., May 9-16, truck.
568 N. Ninth St., May 14, property removed from patio.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 15-May 16, transactions made on debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
545 N. Sixth St., March 15-May 16, vehicle.
3116 W. Broadway, May 2, wallet reported lost/stolen.
