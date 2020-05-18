Muskogee police reports 05.18.20

Assaults

76 E. Peak Blvd., May 14, with a gun.

508 S. David Lane, May 15, domestic, threat. 

400 W. Augusta Ave., May 15, unspecified.

East Side Boulevard and Callahan Street, May 16, with a hammer, threats, and vehicle damaged.

548 S. Fourth St., May 17, with a gun. 

Burglaries

541 Baltimore Ave., May 14-15, illegal entry of residence.

2829 Suroya St., May 4-5, property removed from vehicle, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.

301 N. Virginia St., May 16, illegal entry of vehicle. 

64 E. Peak Blvd., May 9-16, property removed from travel trailer.

301 N. Virginia St., May 16, property removed from vehicles.

700 S. L St., May 16-17, property removed from vehicle. 

Thefts

1501 E. Broadway, May 11-17, lawnmower.

300 Rockefeller Drive, March 27-30, patient's property removed.

