Muskogee police reports 05.18.20

Assaults
76 E. Peak Blvd., May 14, with a gun.
508 S. David Lane, May 15, domestic, threat.
400 W. Augusta Ave., May 15, unspecified.
East Side Boulevard and Callahan Street, May 16, with a hammer, threats, and vehicle damaged.
548 S. Fourth St., May 17, with a gun.
Burglaries
541 Baltimore Ave., May 14-15, illegal entry of residence.
2829 Suroya St., May 4-5, property removed from vehicle, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.
301 N. Virginia St., May 16, illegal entry of vehicle.
64 E. Peak Blvd., May 9-16, property removed from travel trailer.
301 N. Virginia St., May 16, property removed from vehicles.
700 S. L St., May 16-17, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
1501 E. Broadway, May 11-17, lawnmower.
300 Rockefeller Drive, March 27-30, patient's property removed.
