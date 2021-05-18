Assaults
Hilldale Junior High School, 400 E. Smith Ferry Road, May 14-17, threats.
2415 Chandler Road, May 17, juvenile.
3606 W. Lindsay St., May 17, threats, with a knife.
1000 S. 32nd St., May 16, domestic.
507 Francis St., May 17, domestic, and phone removed.
1117 W. Aberdeen St., May 17, threats.
2061 Carroll St., Dec. 1, domestic.
2102 Denver St., May 18, domestic, with scissors and a mop handle.
Burglary
1301 S. York St, #184, May 10-17, property removed from residence.
Robbery
1000 S. 32nd St., May 17, attempt to take vehicle, with a gun.
Thefts
300 N. 40th St., #305, April 26-May 1, check.
Trucks For You, 3303 N. 32nd St., May 16, truck.
1505 Elgin Ave., May 15, purse and debit card removed, and debit card used by someone other than account holder.
903 S. 32nd St., May 17, vehicle.
