A mix of clouds and sun. High around 80F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 12:25 pm
Assault
219 S. 32nd St., May 17, with a knife.
709 S. 29th St., May 18, domestic.
Burglary
Vector Properties, 900 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 12-17, illegal entry into business.
Vandalism
1226 S. 25th Place, May 16, license plate.
