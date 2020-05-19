Muskogee police reports 05.19.20

Assaults

4312 W. Broadway, May 18, unspecified.

704 S. Third St., May 18, domestic, with a gun.

727 Elgin Ave., May 6, domestic. 

Burglaries

320 Hill St., May 18, illegal entry of business. 

204 Queens Road, May 18, illegal entry of residence.

Robbery

908 N. B St., May 18, phone. 

Thefts

1440 S. Cherokee St., May 15-18, identity.

GSE Construction, 432 S. G St., May 16, equipment reported stolen from construction site recovered.

Unknown location, unknown date, identity. 

