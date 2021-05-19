Assault
909 S. L St., May 18, domestic.
Theft
Cook Construction, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, April 1-20, transaction made to account by someone other than account holder.
Thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 2:09 pm
97, Griffins Grocery AR Clerk, passed Sunday, May 16, 2021 Service: 2pm Friday. May 21, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee
87, Retired Receptionist at Muskogee County Transit Authority, passed Sunday, 05/16/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Thursday, 05/20/2021 at Southeast Baptist Church. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 05/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
13, passed away Saturday 5/15/2021. Viewing will be 9 AM - 4 PM Wednesday, 5/19/2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM Thursday, 5/20/21 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Checotah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.