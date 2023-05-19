Assaults

900 S. 32nd St., #215, May 1, domestic.

2214 Hayes St., May 19, domestic with theft of vehicle.

Burglary

913 N. F St., May 16-18, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 27, Use of debit by someone other than account holder.

Jay Hodge Chevrolet, 144 W. Shawnee Bypass, January-March, property removed from business.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 18, shoplifting.

Vandalism

U.S. 69 and West Peak Boulevard, May 18, patrol car.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video