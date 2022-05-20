Assaults
North York Street and East Shawnee Bypass, May 19, domestic, threats.
Burglaries
320 N. 13th St., May 19, illegal entry of residence.
5107 W. Broadway, May 19, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
3012 E. Hancock St., April 28, property removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 16-18, charges made to debit card by someone other than account holder.
727 S. 32nd St., May 6-17, phone purchased reported stolen.
508 Cardinal Road, May 17, identity.
Vandalism
102 York Village Drive, #4, May 17, vehicle damaged.
