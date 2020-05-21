Muskogee police reports 05.21.20

Assaults

1329 S. York St., May 20, threats.

915 Horn St., May 20, domestic. 

Burglaries

325 W. Broadway, March 1-May 20, property removed from residence.

501 S. York St., May 19, attempted illegal entry of vehicle. 

3717 Club Estates Drive, #4, May 20, illegal entry of residence. 

Thefts

929 N. K St., May 19-20, golf cart removed from storage building.

313 Peak Blvd., April 1-May 7, two cases of identity theft.

903 S. 32nd St., May 20, property removed from motel room. 

1504 E. Broadway, May 20, identity. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you