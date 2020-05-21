Muskogee police reports 05.21.20

Assaults
1329 S. York St., May 20, threats.
915 Horn St., May 20, domestic.
Burglaries
325 W. Broadway, March 1-May 20, property removed from residence.
501 S. York St., May 19, attempted illegal entry of vehicle.
3717 Club Estates Drive, #4, May 20, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
929 N. K St., May 19-20, golf cart removed from storage building.
313 Peak Blvd., April 1-May 7, two cases of identity theft.
903 S. 32nd St., May 20, property removed from motel room.
1504 E. Broadway, May 20, identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.