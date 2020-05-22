Muskogee police reports 05.22.20

Assaults
Unknown location, May 18-19, juvenile.
2116 Carroll St., May 21, domestic.
Burglaries
1521 Dorchester St., May 21, illegal entry of residence.
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 22, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3300 North St., May 21, vehicle removed from shop building.
2019 Garland St., May 9-20, property removed.
Unknown location, April 1-May 21, multiple identities.
811 Queens Road, May 20-21, identity.
302 Drexel Place, May 21, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 11, vehicle tag removed.
Vandalism
419 N. 26th St., May 21, vehicle damaged.
