Muskogee police reports 05.23.22

Assaults
2915 Arline St., May 18-20, threat.
1320 W. Broadway, May 19, threat.
335 N. 32nd St., May 20, domestic.
2839 Suroya St., May 18-20, domestic.
903 Osage St., May 14, threat.
South Seventh and West Elgin streets, May 21, with a weapon.
1807 Carver Ave., May 21, domestic.
3600 N. York St., May 18-21, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 20, unspecified.
Burglary
517 N. Ninth St., May 19-20, property removed from residence.
Thefts
512 N. 18th St., May 19, property removed from residence.
1116 Illinois St., May 20, property removed from residence.
200 N. Country Club Road, Feb. 2-May 20, identity.
1023 N. C St., May 20-22, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
