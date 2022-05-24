Muskogee police reports 05.23.22

Assaults

2915 Arline St., May 18-20, threat.

1320 W. Broadway, May 19, threat.

335 N. 32nd St., May 20, domestic.

2839 Suroya St., May 18-20, domestic.

903 Osage St., May 14, threat.

South Seventh and West Elgin streets, May 21, with a weapon.

1807 Carver Ave., May 21, domestic.

3600 N. York St., May 18-21, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, May 20, unspecified.

Burglary

517 N. Ninth St., May 19-20, property removed from residence.

Thefts

512 N. 18th St., May 19, property removed from residence.

1116 Illinois St., May 20, property removed from residence.

200 N. Country Club Road, Feb. 2-May 20, identity.

1023 N. C St., May 20-22, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

