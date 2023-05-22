Assaults
1306 N. 38th St., Jan. 1-May 19, juvenile.
2120 Columbus St., May 19, domestic.
1305 Foltz St., May 18-19, domestic.
521 N. 15th St., May 19, domestic.
Gibson and Willoughby streets, May 20, with a weapon.
3615 Club Estates Drive, May 20, domestic.
2214 Hayes St., May 21, domestic.
North 48th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, May 21, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 22, unspecified.
Burglaries
1721 Monta St., May 20, property removed from vehicle.
2502 N. Main St., May 17, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
229 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 19, property removed from building.
1430 N. 43rd St., May 18, transfer from account by someone other than account holder.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 21, shoplifting.
2214 Hayes St., May 21, property removed from residence.
TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 20-21, shoplifting.
