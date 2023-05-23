Assaults
2222 Haskell Blvd., May 16, domestic.
601 Kingsway St., May 21, threat.
3308 Monta St., May 8-19, threat.
2615 1/2 Elgin St., May 22, domestic.
North York Street and Easat Shawnee Bypass, May 22, threat.
101 S. Country Club Road #4, May 22, domestic.
Burglaries
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 22, illegal entry into vehicle.
W. Peak Boulevard and South 32nd Street, May 1-30, illegal entry into vehicle.
Thefts
205 N. Edmond St., May 21-22, Debit card used by someone other than account holder.
South York and East 28th streets, May 22, identity.
Unknown location, May 22, credit used by someone other than account holder.
101 S. Country Club Road, May 20-21, vehicle tag.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 22, shoplifting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.