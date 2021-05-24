Assaults
622 Mount Calvary St., May 20-21, juvenile.
1201 S. Junction St., May 21, unspecified.
2802 Garland St., May 21, unspecified.
Unknown, May 23, domestic.
Burglaries
City of Muskogee, 650 Park Drive, May 12-15, property removed.
1023 Boston St., illegal entry into residence and assault.
2201 S. 26th Place, illegal entry into residence.
Theft
1008 N. L St., May 22, property removed.
Vandalism
2103 E. Augusta St., May 23, mailbox damaged.
Commented
