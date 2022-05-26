Muskogee police reports 05.25.22

Assault
1001 N. J St., May 24, threat.
Burglaries
Toyota of Muskogee, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 23, illegal entry into business.
James Hodge Ford, 1200 N. Main St., May 19, illegal entry into business, fence cut.
Thefts
City of Muskogee, 113 S. Third St., May 24, water bill paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St., May 16-18, identity.
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St., Aug. 1, 2021-May 24, 2022, property removed from business.
1600 S. Fourth St. #1/2, May 20, vehicle tag.
803 N. York St., May 19, property removed from vehicle.
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St., May 19, property removed from business
West Shawnee Bypass at U.S. 69, May 19, license plate.
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St., May 23, property removed from business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.