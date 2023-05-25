Assaults

5101 W. Broadway, May 24, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, May 24, unspecified.

Burglaries

200 S. Country Club Road, May 23, property removed from vehicle.

2419 Hilltop St., May 25, illegal entry into vehicle.

Thefts

Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st. E., May 22, property missing from building.

2812 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 19, property moved.

1919 N. 32nd St., May 23-24, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

2301 Daniel Blvd., April 18-May 24, identity.

