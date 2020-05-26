Muskogee police reports 05.26.20

Assaults
1421 Out of Bounds Drive, May 22, unspecified.
2820 Garland Ave., May 22-23, verbal.
3131 Military Blvd., May 23, threat.
209 Callahan St., May 23, threat.
403 W. Augusta Ave., May 23, with a gun.
3103 Military Blvd., May 24, domestic.
301 S. Seventh St., May 25, domestic.
2036 Haskell Blvd., May 25, with a knife.
24th and Carolyn streets, May 24, domestic, with a gun.
Burglaries
2301 Columbus Ave., May 21-23, property removed from residence.
Muskogee Overhead Door, 18 W. Southside Blvd., May 23-26, illegal entry of business.
Robbery
South G Street and Dorchester Avenue, May 24, property.
Thefts
2525 N. Country Club Road, May 20-22, identity.
1224 S. 31st St., May 19-22, dog.
952 S. 32nd St., #6, May 22, vehicle.
Quick Mart, 1030 East Side Blvd., May 22, property.
2900 Elgin Ave., May 22-23, property.
Family Dollar, 111 N. 24th St., May 23, property.
405 N. G St., May 24, vehicle tag.
2226 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 24, changes made to bank account by someone other than account holder.
South B Street and Geneva Avenue, May 23, property reported stolen recovered.
