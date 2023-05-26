Assault
Easat Hancock and South Country Club streets, May 25, domestic.
Burglary
636 S. Bacone St., May 25, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Rainbow Home Health, 1324 Georgetown St., May 25, vehicle.
Unknown location, May 20-25, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Bank of Oklahoma, 215 State St., May 15-25, bogus check.
York Manor, 500 S. York St., May 24-25, money.
TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 25, property removed from business.
Vandalism
2301 Delaware St., May 24, house.
