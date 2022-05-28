Muskogee police reports 05.27.22

Assaults
North York Street and Arkansas River bridge, May 26, domestic threat with a knife.
3914 Tahlequah St., May 26, unspecified.
211 Spaulding Blvd., May 26, with a firearm.
2700 N. York St., May 26, threat.
Women in Safe Home, 514 W. Martin Luther King St., May 26, threat by phone.
315 N. 16th St., May 26, unspecified.
5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 26, with a crossbow.
573 N. Ninth St., May 26, shooting.
Thefts
1622 E. Broadway, April 18-20, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 17-May 22, property removed from business.
