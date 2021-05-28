Muskogee police reports 05.28.21

MPD

Assaults

609 Queens Road, May 25, threat.

1720 Emporia St., May 27, with a knife.

305 Jefferson St., May 20-27, threat.

Burglary

5107 W. Broadway, illegal entry into residence.

