Muskogee police reports 05.29.20

Assaults

322 Kankakee St., May 28, with a hammer.

13th and Fremont streets, May 28, with a vehicle.

3606 W. Lindsay St., May 28, domestic.

Robbery

1025 Fite St., May 28, unspecified.

Thefts

4326 Oklahoma St., May 27, vehicle.

Unknown locations, May 1-28, identities.

2117 Fredonia St., May 23-28, property removed from residence.

Spark Services, 105 N. York St., May 1, illegal entry of computer system.

Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 28, shoplifting.

Vandalism

St. Joseph's Catholic School, 323 N. Virginia St., May 28, property damaged.

