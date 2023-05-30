Assaults
520 S. Eighth St., May 26, threat.
2240 S. 32nd St., May 27, domestic.
619 Geneva St., May 27, domestic.
2612 W. Broadway, May 28, with a weapon.
610 S. Third St., May 28, domestic.
2425 Garland St., May 28, domestic.
236 Kendall Blvd., May 28, domestic.
32nd and Border streets, May 28, on an officer.
2804 Fredonia St., May 28, domestic.
3010 Arline St., May 28, domestic.
3202 Chickasaw St., May 28, domestic.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 28, domestic.
307 Dayton St. #4, May 29, domestic.
2304 Daniel Blvd., May 29, domestic.
1601 Walnut St., May 29, domestic.
Burglaries
1001 N. Edmond St., May 25-26, illegal entry into vehicle.
2210 Military Blvd., Feb. 20-May 27, property removed from vehicle.
2515 Dayton St., May 7-27, illegal entry into vehicle.
300 N. 40th St. #314, May 27, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
2405 N. 32nd St., May 23-25, identity.
1112 S. 23rd St., Jan. 26-May 25, identity.
525 S. Third St., May 19, property removed from residence.
Dollar General, 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 26, property removed from business.
1204 Foltz Lane, May 26-27, vehicle.
Georgetown and South 14th streets, May 27, property reported stolen recovered.
3300 E. Hancock St., May 21-27, property removed from residence.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., property removed from business.
Vandalism
202 N. S St., May 26, windows.
109 W. Broadway, May 26, tires.
