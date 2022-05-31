Assaults
701 Choctaw St., May 24, domestic.
1203 Fremont St., May 28, domestic.
2300 Arline Ave., May 28, with a brick.
Burglaries
Grand Flea Market, 310 S. Main St., May 27-28, shoplifting.
1105 E. Holden St., May 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
3717 Club Estates Drive, April 23-May 25, property removed from residence.
2618 Williams Ave., May 29, property removed from residence.
2121 N. Main St., #102, May 28-29, property removed from residence.
529 N. Seventh St., May 30, property removed from residence.
2438 Denver St., May 30, illegal entry of residence.
Robberies
Gulick and Augusta streets, May 27, property removed from victim and destroyed.
420 Frankfort Ave., May 27, vehicle taken by force.
Thefts
2402 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 27, property reported stolen recovered.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 27, shoplifting.
Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 278, shoplifting.
2414 S. Cherokee St., May 28-29, property removed from vehicle.
702 S. 32nd St., May 30, identity.
3300 Border Ave., May 29-30, trailer.
Vandalism
407 S. 32nd St., May 29, car window broken with a brick.
