Muskogee Police reports 06.01.20

Assaults
703 N. F St., May 9-27, domestic.
4400 Gibson St., May 29, domestic.
1005 N. Edmond St., May 29, with a gun.
1002 S. 32nd St., May 30, domestic.
2910 W. Broadway, May 30, with a knife.
32nd Street and Arline Avenue, May 30, juvenile.
Dollar General, 2220 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 30, threat.
3700 W. Lindsey St., May 30, domestic.
1217 Foxcroft Circle, May 31, unspecified.
500 W. Augusta St., May 31, domestic.
711 Houston St., May 31, with a gun.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 31, threat.
Burglaries
1510 Ash St., May 29, illegal entry of residence.
443 N. 16th St., May 30, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
2908 Elizabeth St., April 19-24, identity.
112 S. Third St., April 29-May 29, identity.
3710 S. Cherokee Drive, May 30, identity.
