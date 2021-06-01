Assaults
315 E. Peak Blvd., May 17, juvenile.
2118 Carroll St., May 28, unspecified.
415 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 28, juvenile.
1318 Live Oak St., May 29, with vehicle.
200 S. 40th St., May 30, domestic.
903 S. 32nd St., May 31, domestic.
2104 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 31, domestic.
903 S. 32nd St. #130, May 31, domestic.
512 Lawrence St., May 31, domestic.
Burglaries
502 E. Cincinnati St., May 28-29, illegal entry of residence.
1614 Ellsworth St., May 30, illegal entry of residence.
Rape
Unknown location, May 27, unspecified.
Thefts
300 Rockefeller Drive, May 26, check reported stolen and used by someone other than account holder.
909 N. C St., May 27-28, trailer.
1813 Delaware St., May 28, boat motor.
3300 E. Hancock St., May 24-28, tag.
904 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 28, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 31, phone.
1001 Columbus St., May 30, vehicle.
