MPD

Arson

Greenleaf Apartments, 715 S. York St., #325, June 1, property set on fire.

Assault

631 Lawrence St., June 1, with a gun.

Burglary

1220 S. 43rd St. S., June 1, property removed from vehicle.

Theft

1813 Delaware St., May 31, property removed.

