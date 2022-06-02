Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 3:49 pm
Burglaries
2214 Tull Ave., Jun 1, property removed from vehicle.
Marvin's Mowers & More, 2000 N. York St., June 2, illegal entry of business.
