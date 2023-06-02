Assaults
1100 N. J St., June 1, with a weapon.'North 33rd Street and Brewer Avenue, June 1, domestic.
220 N. 18th St., May 31, domestic.
Unspecified location, June 2, domestic.
Burglaries
3600 Arline St., May 31-June 1, illegal entry into building.
1020 Turner St., May 31-June 1, illegal entry into building.
2102 Euclid St., June 1, property removed.
317 Independence Ave., June 2, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
315 Gawf St., June1, property removed from vehicle.
North 32nd Street and Military Boulevard, June 1, property reported stolen recovered.
2545 Monta Place, May 29, property removed from vehicle.
827 S. York St., May 31-June 1, property reported stolen recovered.
