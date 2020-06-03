Muskogee police reports 06.03.20

Assaults
367 S. 32nd St., June 2, with a gun.
1120 N. K St., June 2, domestic.
2229 Baltimore Ave., June 2, threat, with a vehicle.
612 Mt. Calvary St., June 3, domestic.
Burglaries
1509 S. Fifth St. 1/2, June 1, illegal entry of residence.
1306 S. 28th St., June 1-2, property removed from residence.
300 N. 40th St., June 1, property removed from residence.
2503 Davenport St., May 15-28, card removed from residence.
Rape
Undisclosed location, May 28, unspecified.
Thefts
Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 28, shoplifting.
Unspecified location, June 2, property, vehicle.
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, April 1-June 1, identity.
906 Christy Drive, May 17, identity.
RNR Tire Express, 1906 N. Main St., May 27, property removed from business.
