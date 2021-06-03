MPD

Assault

1103 E. Augusta St., June 3, domestic.

Burglaries

604 Hilltop Lane, June 2, illegal entry of residence.

5103 W. Broadway, May 27, attempted illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Dunham Sports, 2346 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 2, shoplifting.

3511 Irving St., May 24-25, property removed from residence.

100 N. 32nd St., May 27, prescription reported lost or stolen.

Central Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Georgetown St., June 1, tag removed from church vehicle.

Vandalism

Arvest Bank, 230 W. Broadway, June 1, property damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you