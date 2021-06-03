Assault
1103 E. Augusta St., June 3, domestic.
Burglaries
604 Hilltop Lane, June 2, illegal entry of residence.
5103 W. Broadway, May 27, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Dunham Sports, 2346 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 2, shoplifting.
3511 Irving St., May 24-25, property removed from residence.
100 N. 32nd St., May 27, prescription reported lost or stolen.
Central Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Georgetown St., June 1, tag removed from church vehicle.
Vandalism
Arvest Bank, 230 W. Broadway, June 1, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.