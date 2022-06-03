MPD

Assaults

101 N. David Lane, #615, June 2, domestic.

3705 Fondulac St., June 2, juveniles, with a stick.

2218 Jefferson St., June 3, unspecified.

Burglary

2607 Callahan St., May 31, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 2, property removed from business.

561 N. 10th St., May 19-31, property removed from residence.

Vandalism

Prince Hall Grand Lodge F&AM, 1304 W. Broadway, June 1, door, business damaged by rocks.

The Beckman Company, 118 N. 16th St., May 31-June 1, rocks thrown through window.

