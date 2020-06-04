Muskogee Police reports 06.04.20

Assaults

East Hancock Street and South 41st Street East, June 3, threat.

707 S. 29th St., June 3, domestic. 

Burglary

1021 Houston St., June 2-3, property removed from vehicle. 

Thefts

200 N. Country Club Road, June 2, vehicle. 

300 Rockefeller Drive, June 1-3, tag.

Unspecified, May 1-June 3, identities. 

Mel's Diner, 102 E. Peak Blvd., May 30-June 2, money removed from business. 

3925 Meadowbrook Drive, #77, June 2-3, tag. 

4 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 29-31, vehicle. 

534 S. 32nd St., June 3, vehicle. 

