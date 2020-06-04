Muskogee Police reports 06.04.20

Assaults
East Hancock Street and South 41st Street East, June 3, threat.
707 S. 29th St., June 3, domestic.
Burglary
1021 Houston St., June 2-3, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
200 N. Country Club Road, June 2, vehicle.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 1-3, tag.
Unspecified, May 1-June 3, identities.
Mel's Diner, 102 E. Peak Blvd., May 30-June 2, money removed from business.
3925 Meadowbrook Drive, #77, June 2-3, tag.
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 29-31, vehicle.
534 S. 32nd St., June 3, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.