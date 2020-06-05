Muskogee police reports 06.05.20

Assaults
2503 Davenport St., June 4, domestic.
Unspecified location, June 4, domestic.
Unspecified location, June 4, unspecified.
200 S. 32nd St., #109, June 4, with a gun.
Thefts
4307 Oklahoma St., June 2, tag removed from vehicle.
434 Elberta St., June 2, identity.
Unknown location, June 2, identity.
1601 Live Oak St., June 4, identity.
4401 E. Hayes St., June 4, copper wire removed from electric meter.
6675 E. 45th St., June 3, identity.
231 N. 16th St., May 10, identity.
Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 4, shoplifting.
112 S. Third St., June 4, identity.
