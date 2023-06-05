Assaults
205 N. Junction St., June 2, domestic.
4101 Eagle Crest St., June 2, domestic.
2610 Arline St., June 3, juvenile.
Boston and South Ninth streets, June 3, domestic.
202 Girard St., June 3, domestic.
2719 N. Edmond St., June 4, domestic.
210 N. G St., June 3-4, domestic.
210 N. G St., June 3-4, with a pipe wrench.
Robbery
427 N. 17th St., June 3, property removed with force.
Thefts
Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, 1120 Illinois St., May 30-31, property removed from building.
2609 Rutherford St., May 31, property removed from residence and window broken.
213 N. S St., Feb. 1-June 3, vehicle.
2433 Columbus St., May 5-June 3, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
