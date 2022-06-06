Assaults
1322 Foltz Lane, June 3, domestic.
220 State St., June 3, threat.
1631 N. Aberdeen St., June 3, threat.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 3, unspecified.
930 Texas St., June 4, unspecified.
2530 Murrow Circle, June 4, unspecified.
2907 Keetoowah Trail, June 2-4, domestic.
4421 Denison St., June 4, domestic.
2901 Keetoowah Trail, #4, June 2-4, domestic.
Burglaries
2240 S. 32nd St., June 5, illegal entry of room, and threats.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, May 28-June 1, illegal entry of residence, property removed and destroyed.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 31, property removed.
618 N. G St., May 18-June 3, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 3, property removed from business and threats made.
3116 W. Broadway, June 3, property removed from residence.
2407 Garland Ave., June 4, vehicle.
5200 Emporia St., May 25-June 4, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
600 Dayton St., June 4, credit card use by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.