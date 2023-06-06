Assault
714 S. G St., Nov. 1-Dec. 1, threat.
Burglaries
2545 E. Monta Place, May 31-June 1, illegal entry into building.
Thefts
2406 E. Shawnee Bypass, May 31-June 3, property removed.
1119 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 2-4, identity.
337 N. Seventh St., June 1, vehicle.
Oklahoma City, May 22-25, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
826 S. York St., June 4, property removed from residence.
1309 Fremont St., June 5, property removed from residence.
