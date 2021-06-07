Assaults
323 N. G St., June 4, domestic.
2204 E. Broadway, June 4, with insect repellent.
2306 Columbus St., Dec. 1, 2019-May 25, 2021, domestic.
1109 N. B St., June 4-5, unspecified.
South 32nd and Arline streets, June 5, with a gun.
206 Dorchester Ave., June 5, with a gun.
540 N. 11th St., June 5, domestic.
5006 Oklahoma St., June 5, unspecified.
714 Hartford Ave., June 5, threat.
North 17th and Court streets, June 4, threat.
East Side Boulevard and Kankakee Street, June 6, with a knife and a vehicle.
200 S. 32nd St., June 6, unspecified.
Burglary
340 East Side Blvd., June 6, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Muskogee, May 21-28, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
2213 Kingston St., May 28-June 4, property removed from residence.
U.S. 69 and West Hancock Street, June 4, truck.
101 E. Okmulgee Ave., June 5, vehicle.
151 S. 44th St., #151, June 5-6, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
Armstrong Automotive Repair, 1217 Gibson St., June 4, property damaged.
Seminole Street and Monta Avenue, June 6, property damaged.
